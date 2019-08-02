10.25% to Target, Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Stock; Apache Has 0.92 Sentiment

They currently have a $215.0000 price target on Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s last close price. This was disclosed in a research report on 2 August.

Apache Corp (APA) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 208 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 226 sold and decreased their equity positions in Apache Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 341.21 million shares, down from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Apache Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 183 Increased: 141 New Position: 67.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 5.86% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation for 227,274 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 4.12% invested in the company for 24.15 million shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Qv Investors Inc. has invested 3.15% in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 15.88 million shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 2.07M shares traded. Apache Corporation (APA) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Corporation (APA) CEO John Christmann on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apache (APA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22500 highest and $164 lowest target. $209.67’s average target is 7.51% above currents $195.02 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by M Partners. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $164 target.

More notable recent Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Willis Towers (WLTW) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Willis Towers Watson launches drone disruption action plan – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Willis Towers (WLTW) to Report Q2 Earnings: Will It Beat? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insurers Reporting Q2 Earnings on Jul 31: PRU, MET, WLTW, LNC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.20 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $195.02. About 238,074 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 22.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500.