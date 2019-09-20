10-15 Associates Upped Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $452,563; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 203.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 320,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 477,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.90M, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 299,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36 million, up from 290,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 60,305 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 95,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,857 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.