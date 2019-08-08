10-15 Associates Trimmed By $751,593 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $8.35 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 273,165 shares with $14.75M value, down from 287,346 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 9.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 68,417 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 592,120 shares with $72.56M value, up from 523,703 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $180.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 1.50 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

10-15 Associates Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,947 shares to 116,449 valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,785 shares and now owns 64,445 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,811 are held by Garland Capital Management. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.51% or 23,826 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 7.38M shares. Independent Investors Inc accumulated 22,400 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.45% or 21,642 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 156,723 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mgmt. Ghp stated it has 128,712 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8.00M shares. Fragasso Grp has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Cap Mngmt stated it has 110,925 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 12,000 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 187,041 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.54M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 12.

