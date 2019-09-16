10-15 Associates Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $3.35 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position by $1.35 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 30,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 132,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 163,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 19,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0.03% stake. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 68,530 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 14,107 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65 shares. 18,578 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,778 shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Lc owns 47,347 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15,214 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 44,599 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 52,819 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Asset Management owns 6,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4.75 million are owned by Steadfast Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Limited has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 57,828 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 27,184 shares to 40,940 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,340 shares to 160,426 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

