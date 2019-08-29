10-15 Associates Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $547,861; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $570,748

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 10,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 290,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 280,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 12.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, down from 321,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 3.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7,503 shares to 74,263 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 63,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.