10-15 Associates Raised Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position By $666,160; Community Financial (TCFC)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Community Financial Corp (TCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in Community Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.53 million shares, down from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a state chartered bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $172.39 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation for 189,089 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 18,079 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 189,532 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset holds 77,991 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Carderock stated it has 3.34% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 71,728 were accumulated by Redwood Limited Liability. Omers Administration has 4,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.28% or 6,279 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.62% or 8,055 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 262,619 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1,188 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 5,845 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,308 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 185,292 were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.38% or 141,697 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.94% below currents $195.94 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.