10-15 Associates Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Lowered by $9.56 Million as Shares Declined; Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Position in Tiffany (TIF) by $556,500 as Stock Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 54,754 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 60,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.45M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.35M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,642 shares to 61,373 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd by 5,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $101.14M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv Management Limited has 19,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Captrust Fincl holds 21,409 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 321,656 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank reported 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Exane Derivatives reported 1,428 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 40 shares. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 3.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Optimum Advsrs owns 824 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% or 8,233 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 2,825 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 14,046 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 13,687 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares to 306,736 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.