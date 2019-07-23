10-15 Associates Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Decreased by $9.56 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Its Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 2.07M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,706 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.37 million, down from 181,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $473.55. About 571,896 shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 04/05/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceeds 5 percent; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFF ROSENBERG SAYS SEE SHORT-TERM U.S. DEBT OFFERING RELATIVELY COMPELLING INCOME, WITH LIMITED DOWNSIDE RISK; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S CHRISTENSEN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW IN SAO PAULO; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,738 shares. 24,876 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Twin Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Andra Ap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 72,700 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability invested in 4,416 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.59M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.14 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Llc owns 222,192 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 25,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 1.82 million shares. 54,302 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 149,441 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 310,149 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 33.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Xilinx (XLNX) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Reasons Why I Would Sell AMD Stock Here – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Vanguard Enters The $1 Trillion ETF Club – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 2,961 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 17,411 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ancora Advsr owns 19,441 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Colony Group Inc Limited Com invested in 2,693 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc reported 22,046 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 4,273 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd has 3,820 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 750 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 83 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,253 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,861 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,531 shares to 82,124 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 64,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).