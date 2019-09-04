10-15 Associates Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Its Holding in Cal (CALM) by $365,200 as Stock Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 241,039 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 22,886 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.78 million shares. Welch Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 6,360 shares. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability has 28,212 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 751 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 12,857 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 31,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 99,590 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Associated Banc reported 1.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.78% stake. De Burlo Grp Inc has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alethea Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 14,881 shares to 454,688 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Dollar Index Futures (DX) Technical Analysis â€“ August 26, 2019 Forecast – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Markets Portray Semblance of Calm, As Investors Remain Skittish Over US-China Conflict – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. consumer confidence falls but only slightly despite trade fight – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold down as US and China Agree on a â€˜Calm Attitude,â€™ Silver Extends Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON), The Stock That Tanked 77% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Lc has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Foster Motley stated it has 11,190 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 41,739 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 9,929 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). D E Shaw & stated it has 188,268 shares. 76,496 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 7,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 329,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 5,230 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..