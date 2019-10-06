10-15 Associates Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Lifted by $620,730 as Market Value Declined; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Cut Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 824,340 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 178,776 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 167,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic Corp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 579,000 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Everence stated it has 18,141 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 151,907 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Mengis Management reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 305,377 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Tci Wealth reported 4,011 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 25,269 shares. Coldstream Management Inc invested in 37,632 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability owns 9,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,058 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 155,395 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 75 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 106,221 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.14% or 30,228 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.03 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 113,298 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 7,375 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 247,146 shares. 16,375 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 12,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 455,790 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 86,333 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 5,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 888,874 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 2,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

