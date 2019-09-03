10-15 Associates Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $751,593 as Share Value Declined; Dodge & Cox Trimmed Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) Position by $14.39 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 9.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.51M, down from 10.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.24 lastly. It is up 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,046 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset And Management Limited Company has 10,675 shares. 374,924 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 1.94% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tdam Usa invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamlin Capital Llc holds 2.6% or 1.08 million shares. Indiana Trust & holds 15,436 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tompkins Finance, a New York-based fund reported 119,077 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 466,000 shares. 14,150 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.48M shares. 142,466 were reported by Beacon Finance Grp. 1.17 million were reported by Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Wharton Business Gru Limited Com has invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.85M shares to 13.47M shares, valued at $803.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).