10-15 Associates Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Position By $9.56 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding By $2.83 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 4.76 million shares with $35.91M value, down from 5.16M last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.74M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 43.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 97,053 shares with $12.31M value, down from 172,918 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $30.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Thursday, January 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 8,654 shares to 306,736 valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 8,001 shares and now owns 112,046 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 1.24% or 268,424 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Montecito Retail Bank has 2,225 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 81 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 52,927 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 175 shares. 3,226 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 17,375 shares. Swedbank holds 881,432 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co has invested 1.49% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0.05% or 1.25M shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.07% stake. Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 11,918 shares. 3,000 were reported by Granite Point Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Fred Alger Management holds 0.06% or 117,120 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 45,565 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated holds 0.44% or 5.59 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 788,207 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 5.20M shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 86,500 shares. 13,062 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested in 0.03% or 63,977 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5.10 million shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Starr has invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 3.69M shares. Hrt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). World Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) stake by 534,955 shares to 2.40M valued at $58.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Livent Corp stake by 1.74 million shares and now owns 3.70 million shares. Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) was raised too.