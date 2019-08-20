10-15 Associates Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Position as Shares Declined; Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Thor Inds (THO) Holding by $374,790; Stock Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 2.32 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 94,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 100,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,029 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74M for 7.10 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Carlson Cap LP owns 0.31% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 280,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Walleye Trading Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,906 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 1,403 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc owns 2,803 shares. 86,394 are owned by West Coast Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated invested in 538,921 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 219 shares. Penobscot Inv Management holds 4,830 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 486,085 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 28.43 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.