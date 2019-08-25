10-15 Associates Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Stock Price Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.16 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston has 66,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd accumulated 17,117 shares or 0.42% of the stock. New York-based M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grimes Communication accumulated 52,223 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Connecticut-based Essex Services has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btr reported 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Den Berg Mngmt I stated it has 847,311 shares or 5.08% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner LP holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10.78M shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 1.18M shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $94.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 16,456 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 53,514 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 0.41% or 13.04 million shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 79,412 shares. Strategic Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,540 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 1.48% stake. Garde Cap Inc has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com holds 11,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.97% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 112,747 shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 6,400 shares. Saratoga Rech & has invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nomura Asset owns 214,988 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares to 306,736 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

