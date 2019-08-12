10-15 Associates Increases Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK); As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 396,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36 million, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 9.67 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82M, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 713,945 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Decision to Affirm GSK’s Ratings Is Reflection That Proceeds From Planned Asset Sales Could Be Used to Reduce Leverage; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Results Published in New England Journal of Medicine; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS NO.1 PRIORITY IS ON INVESTING IN PHARMA R&D, INCLUDING BRINGING IN EARLY-STAGE ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.06B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 24/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – FDA APPROVED EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA IN THE U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COPD

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.