10-15 Associates Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $322,788; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

10-15 Associates Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 2,908 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 97,235 shares with $10.87M value, up from 94,327 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $101.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, April 25 report. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. See Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) latest ratings:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.47 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 236 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 13,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,700 shares. Sg Americas holds 0.25% or 376,983 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 373,286 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd holds 0.44% or 14,500 shares. 5.26 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Seabridge Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% or 7,608 shares. 3,640 were accumulated by Haverford. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,002 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 31,052 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 470,172 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Motley Fool Asset Limited Com invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,098 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 2,000 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 23.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 75,631 shares. Clark Management Group has 3,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). West Oak has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Korea Investment holds 277,460 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 20,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.18% or 133,642 shares. Caprock Gru Inc has invested 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc reported 10,817 shares. Canandaigua State Bank has 13,172 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 0.19% or 25,933 shares. Bellecapital Limited accumulated 3,088 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N.. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.