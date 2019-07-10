10-15 Associates Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $578,799 as Stock Value Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $71.34 Million

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc holds 42,375 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 16.04M shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,934 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs & invested in 1.64 million shares. Longer Investments Inc invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 18,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,402 are held by Holt Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Prns Lp. Capital Invsts reported 4.86% stake. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs reported 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,277 were accumulated by Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 145,824 shares. Moreover, Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.29M shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 53,100 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. 297 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp reported 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 135,693 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Utah Retirement owns 33,446 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 0.42% or 9,503 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Financial Svcs has 16,042 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc invested in 6,083 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bb&T Corporation has 22,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 538,499 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 45,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).