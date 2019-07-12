10-15 Associates Increased Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $672,084; Incline Global Management Holding in Visa (V) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 161,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,306 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 288,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $179.79. About 4.01M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 1.43 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.80 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

