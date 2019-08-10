10-15 Associates Increased Its Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) as Market Valuation Rose; Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined While G2 Investment Partners Management Has Raised by $14.27 Million Its Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 66.24% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.53M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Get Royalties, Milestone Payments from Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE – STRATEGIC REVIEW OF; 21/05/2018 – EU Approves GlaxoSmithKline JV’s Juluca HIV Treatment; 18/04/2018 – GSK NAMES KEVIN SIN HEAD WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 8,618 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 2,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0% or 242,593 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 7,830 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,004 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 2,443 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tekne Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.26% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 10,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 4,223 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 65,665 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 12,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,100 are held by Ellington Mngmt Group Lc. Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,563 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 31,541 shares to 63,203 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 71,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,813 shares, and cut its stake in Airgain Inc.

