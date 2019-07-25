TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ORIDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had a decrease of 8.26% in short interest. VREYF’s SI was 1.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.26% from 1.49M shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 341 days are for TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ORIDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s short sellers to cover VREYF’s short positions. It closed at $3.0667 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 10,337 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 290,342 shares with $15.59M value, up from 280,005 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $233.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 21.32M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na, Kansas-based fund reported 41,715 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 8,260 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Bb&T reported 784,341 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability has 55,299 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Wafra invested in 0.05% or 28,120 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 23,250 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 31,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 272,639 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,377 shares. Wms Llc holds 118,920 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3.46 million were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Opus Investment owns 1.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 111,850 shares. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Limited Partnership reported 33,010 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 14,181 shares to 273,165 valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,839 shares and now owns 235,368 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity. Shenoy Navin sold $33,256 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel gains bear ahead of earnings (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel’s Outlook May Help Boost Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

