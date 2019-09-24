10-15 Associates Holds Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake as Market Value Rose

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 178,776 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 167,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 5.46 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 126,335 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 133,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has 0.28% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Coldstream Management invested in 37,632 shares or 0.18% of the stock. River Road Asset Limited reported 1.01 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 94,501 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.3% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 718 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Point Tru & Finance N A holds 7,007 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Goodwin Daniel L owns 42,400 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 521,000 shares stake. Co Commercial Bank stated it has 43,105 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.11% or 3.34M shares in its portfolio. Kensico Capital Mgmt accumulated 3.46% or 3.41M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 30,290 shares to 480,365 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 15,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Capital Mgmt accumulated 88,002 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,345 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Gp Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 0.88% or 7.04M shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 36,105 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 129,278 shares. 17,037 are held by Scott & Selber. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,202 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,025 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 65,324 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.42 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.85% or 16,009 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 3.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.