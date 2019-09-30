10-15 Associates Holds Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Meristem Llp Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Upped by $704,802

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 178,776 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 167,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 5.86 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp

Meristem Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 21,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 1.34 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 107,784 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fil has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 29,546 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.1% or 6,342 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 236 shares. Argent Tru Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,579 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3,920 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 280 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 48,016 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt has 382 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.18% or 11.59 million shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cleararc reported 9,877 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 2.86M shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,252 shares. Drexel Morgan And, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,112 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York accumulated 2,002 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt owns 4,748 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.46% or 33,670 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 68,407 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 13,713 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Merriman Wealth Lc owns 1,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,096 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,292 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 17,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.73M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc.

