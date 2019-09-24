10-15 Associates Holding in General Mls (GIS) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 54,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 185,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 239,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 901,707 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 31,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The hedge fund held 127,992 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.48 million, down from 159,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $155.18. About 55,288 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.79 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 19,177 shares to 21,443 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Precision Biosciences Inc.

