10-15 Associates Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position By $672,084; Cortland Bancorp Has 8 Sentiment

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 1 trimmed and sold stakes in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 8,001 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 112,046 shares with $9.42M value, up from 104,045 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $28.20B valuation. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 70,942 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Finemark Financial Bank holds 0.34% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 69,953 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 4.02 million shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta reported 13,955 shares stake. 490,798 were reported by Fil Limited. Los Angeles And Equity Rech reported 63,313 shares. First Personal Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gam Holdg Ag reported 7,585 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 82,397 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 314,816 shares. Blair William Il invested in 14,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,229 shares. Comm Financial Bank reported 3,902 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8900 target.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

More notable recent Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cortland Bancorp Reports 4.3% Increase in First Half Adjusted Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cortland Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLDB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 95% – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

