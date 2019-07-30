10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed by $33.88 Million Its Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 470,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,412 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, down from 838,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 854,806 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 9.56M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Merck Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FDA OKs Merck's triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "In one release, Merck states laying off 150 – and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 29, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,413 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 20,677 shares. First Business Finance Svcs Inc holds 7,624 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 12.23 million shares. Kistler accumulated 1.51% or 44,034 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company holds 394,356 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.81% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,815 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 39,500 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Ocean Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fruth Inv Management holds 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 9,972 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,221 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 367,325 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 4,233 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 45,433 shares to 286,469 shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,042 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 523 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 9,993 shares. Hl Svcs has invested 1.35% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.68M shares. 860,100 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. 31,912 are held by Mason Street Advsrs. Regions reported 462,374 shares. The California-based Brandes Inv Prns LP has invested 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% or 270 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,111 shares. 84,110 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 13,077 shares. Geode Ltd owns 3.67M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.