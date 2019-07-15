10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Raised by $21.48 Million Its Position

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 315,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.96 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.21M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table)

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 7.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 40,846 shares to 10,090 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrg (CEN) by 264,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,471 shares to 140,370 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.