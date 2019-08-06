10-15 Associates Has Raised Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $672,084 as Share Price Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Taylor Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 3.50 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 195,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 250,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 4.85M shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Management Lc invested 13.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Indiana Tru & Investment holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,781 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 4,310 shares. Orbimed Limited Co invested 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eulav Asset holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 245,000 shares. Birchview Capital LP holds 41.32% or 699,011 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management holds 37,951 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Central Retail Bank Trust holds 1.21% or 57,039 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 62,227 were reported by Harvey.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Celgene Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dean Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 19,092 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 451,340 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 17,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 27,795 shares. Everence Mgmt invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Two Sigma Limited Liability accumulated 3,297 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 2.76% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 501 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Regions reported 0.58% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 18,450 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.63M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hl Ser Ltd Company reported 15,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 13,306 shares.