10-15 Associates Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U)

Among 3 analysts covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has $15 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.58’s average target is 5.04% above currents $13.88 stock price. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by IBC. See WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

10-15 Associates Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 8,001 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 112,046 shares with $9.42M value, up from 104,045 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $24.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset has 1.25% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.92M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manufacturers Life Commerce The owns 583,527 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com reported 1.55 million shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 71,544 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership reported 8,600 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.02% or 21,406 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 50,027 shares. Twin Management invested 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hightower Advsr Llc reported 230,921 shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.38 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.76% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 23.10% above currents $74.25 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9300 target in Monday, July 22 report. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $790.50 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 74,475 shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

