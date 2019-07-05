10-15 Associates Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (HOCFF) Shorts Up By 5.58%

HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) had an increase of 5.58% in short interest. HOCFF’s SI was 147,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.58% from 139,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1475 days are for HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOCFF)’s short sellers to cover HOCFF’s short positions. It closed at $122.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 4,947 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 116,449 shares with $13.73 million value, up from 111,502 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 6.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. The companyÂ’s HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, and transportation infrastructure, as well as hydroelectric power stations and dams. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division offers mining and mineral processing, engineering, concessions, and activities and maintenance services for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 180,215 shares. Bangor Bancorp invested in 27,649 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt holds 4.66% or 884,850 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP holds 102,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj has 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,684 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Ltd holds 28,190 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 137,921 shares. Night Owl accumulated 173,970 shares. L And S Advisors holds 1.75% or 110,556 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public Limited holds 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.27 million shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,470 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target.