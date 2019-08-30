10-15 Associates Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $432,086; Shares Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $282.26. About 162,731 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 2.08M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 108,610 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 685,377 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 129,925 shares. 1,212 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 2,088 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 115,951 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,224 are owned by Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 4,526 shares. 26,830 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares. Moreover, Wafra Inc has 0.36% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Castleark Management Limited Co has invested 1.23% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Asset Management stated it has 0.91% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Illumina (ILMN) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Illumina’s Management Just Said That You’ll Really Want to Know – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 12,631 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,904 shares. Timber Creek Cap Lc holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 178 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 2.96 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Prns Llc holds 0.14% or 3,011 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 37,454 shares. The California-based Pacifica Cap Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 18.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). London Of Virginia invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 966,195 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cwh Cap Mngmt holds 10,814 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 13.04M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baldwin Management Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 29,600 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 48,720 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).