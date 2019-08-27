10-15 Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $643,968; Cleararc Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264 as Stock Value Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 2.85M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 4.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grand Jean Capital Mngmt has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,954 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd accumulated 372,964 shares or 12.34% of the stock. Clark Estates Inc New York invested in 5,720 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 382,642 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 23,046 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 8,072 shares. Cambridge Tru Co reported 69,802 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 643 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,009 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 11.36M shares. Park Circle reported 400 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.32% or 91,440 shares. Benedict Advsrs holds 43,112 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Condor Mgmt has 1.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 95,059 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4.01 million shares stake. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 812 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.10 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 114,775 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 259,059 shares. Moreover, Aspen Invest Management Inc has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Berkshire Asset Llc Pa holds 0.12% or 27,269 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 80,000 shares. Hills State Bank Tru Co holds 32,314 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 614,610 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,808 shares to 6,194 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.