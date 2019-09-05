10-15 Associates Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holding

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 273,165 shares with $14.75 million value, down from 287,346 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Genesis Energy LP (GEL) stake by 24.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52M shares as Genesis Energy LP (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 4.72M shares with $109.92 million value, down from 6.24M last quarter. Genesis Energy LP now has $2.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 368,669 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 139,190 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 27,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 8,676 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 168,699 shares. Bbr Prns Llc reported 18,000 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 420 shares. Raymond James has 275,166 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance invested in 60,879 shares. 28,841 are owned by Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr. Enterprise Finance Corporation accumulated 1,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Invesco Limited stated it has 15,803 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hightower Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. Shares for $100,600 were bought by Flynn Edward T. SIMS RYAN S had bought 3,000 shares worth $59,820 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Archrock Inc stake by 64,355 shares to 10.00 million valued at $97.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) stake by 1.17 million shares and now owns 6.74M shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 15.77% above currents $47.32 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Kkr & Co Inc stake by 14,881 shares to 454,688 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 2,908 shares and now owns 97,235 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Tru Invest Company reported 404,476 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc invested in 43,663 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 886,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fincl Architects holds 615 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.60M shares. Fort Lp owns 48,926 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 4.22 million shares. Grimes & Comm owns 1.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 316,531 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.16 million shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al reported 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 427,178 shares. 32,336 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 29,440 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bankshares owns 361,714 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.