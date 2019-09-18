10-15 Associates Has Lowered By $642,066 Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; Shorts at Oxford Industries (OXM) Raised By 11.8%

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 8,378 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 11,219 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.24. About 168,580 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had an increase of 11.8% in short interest. OXM’s SI was 2.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.8% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 197,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s short sellers to cover OXM’s short positions. The SI to Oxford Industries Inc’s float is 15.96%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 58,187 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Ranger Inv Mgmt L P holds 1.18% or 228,984 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 57,718 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 144,622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 24,792 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 210 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.24% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 42,915 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.72M shares. 609 are owned by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 5,380 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 37,503 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited (Trc) accumulated 0% or 740 shares. Teton holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 13,800 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 11,286 shares to 178,776 valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,689 shares and now owns 120,138 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.15 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.38% above currents $221.24 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $21500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.54 million.