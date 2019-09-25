10-15 Associates Has Lifted Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $443,220 as Stock Value Rose; Kidder Stephen W Increased Chevron (CVX) Stake by $422,840

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 1.75M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 155,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 2.93M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,213 shares to 78,119 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,057 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.