10-15 Associates Has Lifted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $322,788; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Holder Tdam Usa Has Lowered Position by $2.43 Million

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 213,453 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 30,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, down from 405,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 1.53M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors reported 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.37% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5,964 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Wright Investors has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legacy Private Tru Com has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,051 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,934 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). James Invest Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 156,820 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company reported 43,893 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel stated it has 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Financial Incorporated stated it has 154,457 shares. California-based Fundx Inv has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ledyard Savings Bank reported 133,754 shares. Sunbelt owns 32,530 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 27,409 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker’s Dozen – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ExxonMobil – World’s Largest Publicly Traded Oil Company For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,328 shares to 127,809 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 4,354 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,480 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 194,730 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lifeplan Gp Incorporated accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc Capital reported 16,892 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Tru And Inv accumulated 6,671 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Granite Ltd has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Crawford Inv Counsel owns 761,382 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 290,762 shares. 2,021 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 134,947 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Brings Commitment and Support to Pride Month – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.