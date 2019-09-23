10-15 Associates Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $443,220; Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Argent Trust Company Boosted Its Holding by $554,694 as Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 106.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 3,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 1,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $251.28. About 474,026 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 155,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 2.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its BLA and Grants Priority Review for V920 Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Virus – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Merck, Facebook and Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor invested in 0.06% or 4,630 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 367,189 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Crossvault Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Convergence Inv Partners Limited accumulated 29,672 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has 17,683 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 1.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Spc invested in 0.6% or 35,272 shares. Assets Investment Ltd Co holds 0.94% or 70,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 56,274 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 303,300 shares. Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Com owns 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,120 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, California-based fund reported 4,016 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,839 shares to 4,433 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SCZ).