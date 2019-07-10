10-15 Associates Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Decreased Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $548,012 as Stock Declined

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.13 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,878 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.