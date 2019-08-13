10-15 Associates Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $578,799; Market Valuation Rose; P-A-W Capital Lowered Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding as Stock Price Declined

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.55. About 7.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 36,307 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 144,070 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 971,023 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Karp Management stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 86,297 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 110,830 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Comm Ma invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 253,403 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Capital Management L P. Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 266,150 shares or 6.07% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 10,445 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.15% or 2,510 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% or 34,231 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T National Bank & Trust invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 220,499 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 439,529 shares in its portfolio. 75,480 are owned by Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership. Marshall Wace Llp holds 245,032 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 26 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 36,500 shares. 18,179 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Citigroup Inc invested in 9,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 616,225 were accumulated by Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 78,474 shares. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership holds 340,561 shares. Harvest Management Ltd stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.