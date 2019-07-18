10-15 Associates Has Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Compx International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shorts Raised By 1.67%

Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. CIX’s SI was 6,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s short sellers to cover CIX’s short positions. The SI to Compx International Inc’s float is 0.37%. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 850 shares traded. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 13.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 43.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 97,053 shares with $12.31 million value, down from 172,918 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $30.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.14M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,902 are owned by Advisory Serv Network Llc. State Street Corporation accumulated 10.81 million shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 9,850 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 592,550 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.08% or 1,683 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Communication, Japan-based fund reported 141,725 shares. Westpac has 72,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7.89M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. M&T Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 23,351 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1.09M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 3.63 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.86% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc holds 12,049 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 56,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 762,221 are held by Korea Inv Corporation.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc increased Proshares Tr (NOBL) stake by 35,835 shares to 42,255 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 10,337 shares and now owns 290,342 shares. Chubb Limited was raised too.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $200.09 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 0.26% less from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 124 shares. Gp has 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 1,052 shares. 19,925 are owned by Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 17,013 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 412 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 27,648 shares. 33,225 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Sessa Cap Im L P reported 0.88% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 16,595 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 1,963 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock.