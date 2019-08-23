10-15 Associates Has Decreased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $9.56 Million; Appleton Partners Cut Citigroup Com New (C) Position by $439,704 as Stock Price Rose

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $104.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc owns 108 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.14% or 5,033 shares. 10,539 are held by Jump Trading Lc. Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 56,765 were accumulated by Comerica Retail Bank. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.87% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 741,982 shares. Usa Portformulas invested in 46,610 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP reported 41,599 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 824 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Valicenti Advisory Service holds 2.41% or 39,825 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group reported 43,854 shares stake. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,471 shares to 140,370 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 61,278 are held by Roanoke Asset Mgmt. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.05% or 9,494 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beech Hill Advisors holds 67,573 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Central Secs reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% or 340,917 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.13% or 7,194 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 3.37M shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,629 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D L Carlson Inv Group invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 6,044 shares.