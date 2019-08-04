10-15 Associates Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Its Holding by $1.40 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.88% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 7.95 million shares traded or 349.69% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares to 97,235 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Inc has invested 1.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 28,299 shares. Moreover, Maryland Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,379 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 626,273 shares. 45 are owned by Vigilant Mngmt Lc. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 48,583 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp has 9,904 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,912 shares. 8,197 were reported by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1,142 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Inv Management. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 12,499 shares in its portfolio. 36,993 are held by Westwood Holding Gp. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 133,721 shares stake. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 18,995 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.09% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio owns 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Mackenzie Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.20M shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Lc reported 140,745 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 72,083 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Amalgamated Bank holds 16,387 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Street holds 3.32 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 82,737 shares. Ckw Gru holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 75,302 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) by 39,900 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).