10-15 Associates Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $751,593; Stock Declined; Hills Bank & Trust Company Increases Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 7.79M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 841,244 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 0.02% or 46,630 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Investment Management Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,199 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Country Club Tru Company Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.39 million shares. Curbstone Financial stated it has 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Perkins Cap holds 5,450 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wms Limited Company owns 4,707 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 407,300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 214,442 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 89,324 shares. Wedgewood holds 1.22M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh owns 5,953 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 499,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co invested in 312,029 shares. Pettee Invsts invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 3.52% or 508,740 shares. 449,806 were reported by First Manhattan. Korea Corp owns 4.49M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 102,165 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 27.34 million shares. Spc Fincl reported 48,010 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 26,165 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 81,225 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability has invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Citizens Bankshares & holds 163,230 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares to 64,445 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).