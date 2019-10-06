10-15 Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $16.47 Million as Share Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Its Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 198,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares to 120,138 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,487 are owned by Saturna Capital. Security Natl Communications stated it has 15,200 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 185,836 shares stake. New Vernon Mgmt Lc has invested 1.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beaumont Fincl Ltd reported 3,668 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,799 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 88,343 shares. 190,716 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 21,624 shares. 4.63M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 5,472 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,750 shares. Blair William Il has invested 1.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 60,063 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 344,742 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca accumulated 26,778 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Strum & Towne Incorporated owns 1,164 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Century Cos holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.81M shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 21,839 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 1.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,413 shares. Appleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 88,824 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 7,000 shares. Heritage Investors invested in 1.71% or 142,703 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,591 shares. Liberty Capital Inc holds 26,602 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0.34% or 146,857 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank And Tru Communication Of Newtown holds 37,804 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,050 shares to 98,883 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).