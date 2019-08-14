10-15 Associates Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $672,084; Dalton Investments Cut Its Teekay (TK) Holding by $4.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 387,706 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 1.91 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer reported 12,334 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman reported 190,211 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cetera Advisors Limited Com reported 6,410 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 3.23M shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,250 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Limited Com. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.08% or 34,329 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 10,180 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 4,244 shares. Jcic Asset holds 0% or 50 shares. Zacks Invest holds 333,138 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 225 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated reported 57,715 shares stake.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares to 163,248 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).