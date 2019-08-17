10-15 Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $672,084 as Shares Declined; As Analog Devices Com (ADI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $314,475

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 3,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 202,535 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.07% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 240,555 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 2.48% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First In invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated invested in 158,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sensato Invsts Limited Com owns 2,300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 500,121 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl accumulated 820,650 shares or 5.76% of the stock. Stifel Financial has 618,319 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 92,386 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 22,113 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,061 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4.82M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.03M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.36% or 3.05 million shares. Laffer Investments stated it has 6,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 7,783 shares. Company Of Vermont has 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Services holds 378 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 7,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 65 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 59,019 shares. Stanley reported 17,137 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 7,865 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings.