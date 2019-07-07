10-15 Associates Has Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $666,160; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $12.34 Million

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 60,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.06M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

