10-15 Associates Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Valuation Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Stone Run Capital Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 662,167 shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares to 112,046 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco International Investors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,516 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt owns 7,907 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 3,337 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Research Advsrs invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Com holds 27,075 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 0.87% or 77,989 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.21% or 5,449 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd holds 10,655 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,455 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,360 are held by Welch Cap Prtn Llc New York. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84M for 53.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 0.09% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 177,073 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 45,577 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 15,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.02% or 205,860 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bares Cap Management Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 157,454 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,713 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,534 shares. Telemus Cap Lc has 20,531 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 1,156 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.02% or 5,406 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc invested in 11,951 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 15,680 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).