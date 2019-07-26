10-15 Associates Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bislett Management Cut Its Holding

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 5.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 2.12M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 261,175 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 31,960 shares in its portfolio. Nexus Invest Mngmt has 484,320 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1.12% or 920,834 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent Company has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 61,802 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 17,556 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corp Adv stated it has 112,406 shares. Yacktman Asset LP holds 4.66 million shares. Notis reported 31,910 shares. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership reported 54 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 0.63% or 40,088 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 1.14% stake. Leavell Invest holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,830 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc owns 23,550 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.