10-15 Associates Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $3.35 Million; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $500,018

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 13,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 254,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 241,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 50,648 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 30,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 132,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 163,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Eagle Global I (SGIIX) by 6,944 shares to 19,885 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,782 shares, and cut its stake in Tweedy Brn Global Value (TBGVX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14B for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares to 147,026 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

