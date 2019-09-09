10-15 Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Delta Asset Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position by $454,914 as Shares Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares to 271,491 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,714 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability owns 734,099 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust owns 113,026 shares. Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.46% or 73,280 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd owns 61,709 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 1,193 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.05% or 1,667 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 123,083 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Korea reported 452,691 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Co has invested 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 576,337 were reported by Saratoga Investment Mngmt. Allen Holdg has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Management holds 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 55,683 shares. Acg Wealth reported 2.67% stake. 2.18 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. Hartford Finance Mngmt stated it has 52,352 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok invested in 253,458 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 4.84 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 143,323 shares. Wade G W has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 125,380 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Partners Llc reported 46,300 shares stake. 457,403 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 6,491 were accumulated by Towercrest.